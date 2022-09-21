Oil rises on supply concerns, but aggressive Fed stance caps gains

Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Wednesday, September 21 2022
Eskom to top the agenda after SA went into stage 6 load-shedding at the weekend
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
The bank will pay $35m to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Ukraine and the West regard votes as sham and illegal, while France's Macron calls plan 'a parody'
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Corporates that previously flew their staff in the premium segment are opting for online gatherings
Singapore — Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive US interest-rate hike capped gains amid investor concerns it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 11c, or 0.1%, to $90.73 a barrel by 4.15am GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5c, or 0.1%. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday, while the more active November contract lost $1.42.
“The bullish factor is always the undersupply issue that is caused by sanctions on Russia,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. “Iran’s nuclear deal faced obstacles, which will not bring extra supply any time soon.”
The US said that it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, reducing the prospects of a return of Iranian barrels to the international market.
The Opec+ producer grouping — the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates including Russia — is now falling a record 3.58-million barrels per day short of its production targets, or about 3.5% of global demand. The shortfall highlights the underlying tightness of supply in the market.
But oil prices remained under pressure due to a further rise in the US bond yields, which lifted the dollar further ahead of the Fed’s rate decision, Teng added.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.
Other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE), meet this week as well.
“In the absence of any major fresh developments on the fundamentals front, crude, by default, is under the influence of the sombre mood in the broader financial markets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.
Stocks in Asia sank and bond yields were elevated on Wednesday, as investors braced for the Fed’s decision later in the day.
The dollar also hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Meanwhile, US crude and fuel stocks rose by about 1-million barrels for the week ended September 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.
US crude oil inventories were estimated to have risen last week by about 2.2-million barrels in the week to September 16, according to an extended Reuters poll.
The head of Saudi state oil giant Aramco warned on Tuesday that the world’s spare oil production capacity may be quickly used up when the global economy recovers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on supply concerns, but aggressive Fed stance caps gains
Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Singapore — Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive US interest-rate hike capped gains amid investor concerns it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 11c, or 0.1%, to $90.73 a barrel by 4.15am GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5c, or 0.1%. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday, while the more active November contract lost $1.42.
“The bullish factor is always the undersupply issue that is caused by sanctions on Russia,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. “Iran’s nuclear deal faced obstacles, which will not bring extra supply any time soon.”
The US said that it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, reducing the prospects of a return of Iranian barrels to the international market.
The Opec+ producer grouping — the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates including Russia — is now falling a record 3.58-million barrels per day short of its production targets, or about 3.5% of global demand. The shortfall highlights the underlying tightness of supply in the market.
But oil prices remained under pressure due to a further rise in the US bond yields, which lifted the dollar further ahead of the Fed’s rate decision, Teng added.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.
Other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE), meet this week as well.
“In the absence of any major fresh developments on the fundamentals front, crude, by default, is under the influence of the sombre mood in the broader financial markets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.
Stocks in Asia sank and bond yields were elevated on Wednesday, as investors braced for the Fed’s decision later in the day.
The dollar also hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Meanwhile, US crude and fuel stocks rose by about 1-million barrels for the week ended September 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.
US crude oil inventories were estimated to have risen last week by about 2.2-million barrels in the week to September 16, according to an extended Reuters poll.
The head of Saudi state oil giant Aramco warned on Tuesday that the world’s spare oil production capacity may be quickly used up when the global economy recovers.
Reuters
Oil rises as weaker dollar and supply concerns offset recession fears
Oil steadies on concerns of further rate hikes hitting demand
Oil prices rise as Opec still produces less than agreed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.