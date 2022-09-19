Oil rises as weaker dollar and supply concerns offset recession fears

Trading will be choppy and sideways leading up to the FOMC meeting, with $1,680 likely to be a pivotal level, analyst says
Monday, September 19 2022
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Outgoing boss of FirstRand’s investment banking unit will have a break with his family before his next move
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
While it fits with a national stereotype, the orderly 30-hour queue for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II is about more than just lining up
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 60c, or 0.7%, to $91.95 a barrel by 5.30am, after settling up 0.5% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.50 a barrel, up 39c, or 0.5%. The front-month contract expires on Tuesday.
Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multiyear highs. A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.
“The market still has the start of European sanctions on Russian oil hanging over it. As supply is disrupted in early December, the market is unlikely to see any quick response from US producers,” ANZ analysts said on Monday.
More supply disruptions remain a risk, while easing Covid-19 restrictions in China could also provide some optimism, the analysts said.
China has started easing Covid curbs in Chengdu, a southwestern city of more than 21-million people, which has helped to soothe concerns about demand in the world's No 2 energy consumer. China's petrol and diesel exports also rebounded, easing high local inventories, after Beijing issued fresh quotas.
Despite questions about the future of the world economy, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) CEO said on Sunday its customers still demand the same volumes with no change.
The Gulf state currently produces more than 2.8-million barrels per day of oil in accordance with its Opec quota.
Elsewhere, oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates on Saturday, Basrah Oil Company said, a day after being halted due to a spillage, which has now been contained.
In Nigeria, Shell's 200,000 barrels per day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel is scheduled for maintenance in October, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
Signalling more supplies from the US, energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 763 in the week to September 16, its highest since August, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises as weaker dollar and supply concerns offset recession fears
As supply will be disrupted in early December, the market is unlikely to see any quick response from US producers, analyst says
Singapore — Oil prices climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 60c, or 0.7%, to $91.95 a barrel by 5.30am, after settling up 0.5% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.50 a barrel, up 39c, or 0.5%. The front-month contract expires on Tuesday.
Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multiyear highs. A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.
“The market still has the start of European sanctions on Russian oil hanging over it. As supply is disrupted in early December, the market is unlikely to see any quick response from US producers,” ANZ analysts said on Monday.
More supply disruptions remain a risk, while easing Covid-19 restrictions in China could also provide some optimism, the analysts said.
China has started easing Covid curbs in Chengdu, a southwestern city of more than 21-million people, which has helped to soothe concerns about demand in the world's No 2 energy consumer. China's petrol and diesel exports also rebounded, easing high local inventories, after Beijing issued fresh quotas.
Despite questions about the future of the world economy, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) CEO said on Sunday its customers still demand the same volumes with no change.
The Gulf state currently produces more than 2.8-million barrels per day of oil in accordance with its Opec quota.
Elsewhere, oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates on Saturday, Basrah Oil Company said, a day after being halted due to a spillage, which has now been contained.
In Nigeria, Shell's 200,000 barrels per day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel is scheduled for maintenance in October, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
Signalling more supplies from the US, energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 763 in the week to September 16, its highest since August, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.
Reuters
Oil heads for weekly fall, hurt partly by strong dollar
Oil inches up amid global growth fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rosneft up in arms after Germany seizes assets
Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s assets
Oil heads for weekly fall, hurt partly by strong dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.