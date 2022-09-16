×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Warnings on global recession weaken Asian markets

Investors brace for a US rate hike as IMF, World Bank flag growth risks

16 September 2022 - 07:21 Scott Murdoch
The rate of the US dollar against the yen and euro against the yen displayed on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo on September 15 2022. Picture: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
The rate of the US dollar against the yen and euro against the yen displayed on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo on September 15 2022. Picture: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

Hong Kong — Asian markets were weaker on Friday as investors braced for a US rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession after warnings from the World Bank and the IMF.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% on Friday, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. The index is down 4.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were down 0.94% on Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slipped 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.1% while China’s CSI300 index was 0.86% lower.

The weaker session followed broad declines across the major US equities markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.56%, to 30,961.82, the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points, or 1.13%, to 3,901.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.32 points, or 1.43%, to 11,552.36.

The global economic outlook remains downbeat and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, the IMF said on Thursday.

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

In comparison, the World Bank said the world could be edging towards a global recession in 2023 as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation.

The world’s three largest economies — the US, China, and the eurozone — have been slowing sharply, and even a “moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession,” it said.

Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, said on Thursday he was concerned about “generalised stagflation,” a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy, noting the bank had pared back forecasts for a majority of countries.

In Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes stood at 3.4509% compared with its US close of 3.459% on Thursday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Federal Reserve fund rates, touched 3.871% compared with a US close of 3.873%.

Two-year Treasury yields hit a new 15-year high after mixed US retail sales and jobless claims data, which analysts said reinforced the case for aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Markets are fully pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike next week, economists said.

“Equities and other risk-sensitive markets struggle as it becomes clear that US inflation pressures are well embedded and that risks to the Fed funds rate lie to the upside,” ANZ economists said on Friday.

The dollar dropped 0.4% against the yen to 142.95.

The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.0006, having lost 0.51% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 109.59.

US crude ticked up 0.14% to $85.22 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $90.98 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1662.49/oz.

Reuters

Traders struggle to pick the bottom for European and Asian currencies against dollar

Investors advised not to fight strong greenback while there’s an opportunity to buy weakened currencies such as the yen
News
1 week ago

Analysts bullish over effects of Tencent’s divestment plans on Prosus investors

Chinese internet giant’s trimmed portfolio may bode well for investors
Companies
4 days ago

Naspers continues to cut back its stake in Tencent

Move by Dutch unit Prosus the latest sale by major investors who made huge profits from early bets on Chinese groups
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE adds to losses in volatile trade
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in the red for third straight ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks flat ahead of key Fed Jackson Hole ...
Markets
5.
US stocks close lower on mixed bag of economic ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares tumble as bets on are on for higher rates

Markets

JSE faces trail of destruction left by US markets

Markets

Global equities wobble as traders expect hawkish tone from Fed

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.