×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Analysts bullish over effects of Tencent’s divestment plans on Prosus investors

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 17:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

A move by Chinese internet giant Tencent to slim down its investment portfolio may bode well for investors, even those in SA, market players say. This comes as Prosus continues to sell down its stake in Tencent as part of an effort to fund an ongoing share buyback.

Tencent is planning to divest about Rmb100bn of its $88bn listed equity portfolio, the UK’s Financial Times reported last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.