Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why local bonds are trading weaker

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr

31 August 2022 - 20:51
Picture: 123RF/159752599
Picture: 123RF/159752599

SA bonds have taken a knock as slowing growth concerns continue to spook investors. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in that space with RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr.

