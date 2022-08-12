Easing recession fears provide some support, though uncertain demand outlook clouds outlook
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe spoke after protests in parts of the West Rand about rising crime blamed on illegal miners
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The investment firm made an offer for the 40.5% stake in the country’s third-largest mobile phone company
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
The UK’s science and medical industries are facing a reckoning over their links to racism in the past and present
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Price cuts in petrol and diesel expected for the second month running
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors considered the US Federal Reserve's next steps for keeping inflation in check.
Riskier assets received a boost this week after the US consumer and producer inflation numbers came in better than expected, fuelling assumptions that the Fed might slow its aggressive monetary tightening...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as data on US inflation gives pause for thought
There has been talk that the Fed might slow its aggressive monetary tightening
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors considered the US Federal Reserve's next steps for keeping inflation in check.
Riskier assets received a boost this week after the US consumer and producer inflation numbers came in better than expected, fuelling assumptions that the Fed might slow its aggressive monetary tightening...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.