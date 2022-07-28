×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is US inflation peaking?

Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal

28 July 2022 - 00:06
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Some analysts are confident that US inflation could be peaking due to a softening job market and a decline in oil prices. Business Day TV discussed what this means for the Fed’s monetary policy moving forward and overall growth with investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendal.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What experts say about SA’s energy crisis plans

Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Positive signs for SA’s entrepreneurs

Business Day TV talks to Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, Natanya Meyer and Allon Raiz
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: How Ramaphosa’s energy plan will work

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Can SA afford a basic income grant?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
Economy
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in UK premier ...
World
2.
Earliest known cases of Covid-19 originated in a ...
World
3.
Russian-made goods fill the country’s shelves as ...
World / Europe
4.
Charges dropped against Lesotho ex-PM over wife ...
World / Africa
5.
Hint of progress from US and Taliban talks on ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.