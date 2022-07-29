Rand touches best level in four weeks
Besides a lack of climate finance at a global scale, far too little — about 3% — of this already limited finance flows to Africa
Gudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University
The president has urged delegates to the party's policy conference to come up with solutions to create jobs, end corruption and serve the people
While its satellite dish business has slowed, demand for Ellies’ inverter and solar power products has grown
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
Mexico’s economy ministry pointed to its earlier remarks on how it aimed to resolve the dispute via consultations
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings from big tech companies in the US helped ease investors’ fears about an economic downturn.
Amazon, the e-commerce giant, reported stronger-than-expected sales for the quarter, while Apple beat analysts’ revenue expectations, helped by higher iPhone sales at a time when smartphone shipments are falling globally. The positive earnings eased investors’ concerns about inflation and how higher interest rates will affect consumers...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as equity markets end a bumpy month in positive territory
