Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as equity markets end a bumpy month in positive territory

Rand touches best level in four weeks

29 July 2022 - 18:36 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings from big tech companies in the US helped ease investors’ fears about an economic downturn.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, reported stronger-than-expected sales for the quarter, while Apple beat analysts’ revenue expectations, helped by higher iPhone sales at a time when smartphone shipments are falling globally. The positive earnings eased investors’ concerns about inflation and how higher interest rates will affect consumers...

