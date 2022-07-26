JSE looks set for mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday as risks simmer

MSCI’s broadest gauge of stocks hovers just above flat
Potential tie-up would create a European champion to rival SpaceX and Project Kuiper
Judicial leader in the Western Cape was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2021 after a complaint was lodged in 2008
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Iron producer cuts payout by 61% after heavy rains and logistical challenges weigh on output
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Asean bloc calls junta’s action ‘highly reprehensible'
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
The findings pave the way to treat the condition in ways other than with conventional medication
The JSE looks set to open to mostly positive Asian markets on Tuesday, amid mixed news from the world’s largest retailers, while focus remains on the US Federal Reserve announcement later this week.
Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba said on Tuesday it would be seeking a primary listing in Hong Kong, where it has a secondary listing, while also keeping its presence in the US, helping lift its share by 6%.
Investors were also digesting news overnight from Walmart, the world’s second-biggest retailer, which cut its profit forecasts while warning that inflation is whittling away the spending power of its customers.
Market activity is expected to be subdued this week ahead of Wednesday’s Fed announcement, with another 75 basis point interest rate hike expected, though many central banks have recently delivered hawkish surprises. Focus remains on US earnings.
Tuesday sees Alphabet and Microsoft deliver reports and though there is a lot of nerves around the digital advertising space, it is likely to be Meta’s results tomorrow that set the tone, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 1.41% and the Shanghai Composite 0.83%, while Japan’s Nikkei was flat. Tencent, important to the JSE due to the Naspers stable, gained 0.37%.
Gold was 0.31% higher at $1,724.11/oz, while platinum gained 0.45% to $884.50. Brent crude was 1.66% higher at $106.66 a barrel.
The rand was 0.18% firmer at R16.75/$, on track for a fourth-consecutive session of gains, and at its best level in 11 days.
Kumba Iron Ore is due to report its results for the six months to end-June later, with profits expected to halve, with heavy rainfall earlier in the year contributing to a 13% fall in production.
The SA Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator for May will be released on Tuesday. The leading indicator shows a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months.
The indicator is based on a range of components, including the number of approved building plans, job advertisement space, the Bureau for Economic Research business confidence index, manufacturing order volumes and passenger vehicles sold.
It had fallen 0.3% month on month in April,
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE looks set for mostly firmer Asian markets on Tuesday as risks simmer
The JSE looks set to open to mostly positive Asian markets on Tuesday, amid mixed news from the world’s largest retailers, while focus remains on the US Federal Reserve announcement later this week.
Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba said on Tuesday it would be seeking a primary listing in Hong Kong, where it has a secondary listing, while also keeping its presence in the US, helping lift its share by 6%.
Investors were also digesting news overnight from Walmart, the world’s second-biggest retailer, which cut its profit forecasts while warning that inflation is whittling away the spending power of its customers.
Market activity is expected to be subdued this week ahead of Wednesday’s Fed announcement, with another 75 basis point interest rate hike expected, though many central banks have recently delivered hawkish surprises. Focus remains on US earnings.
Tuesday sees Alphabet and Microsoft deliver reports and though there is a lot of nerves around the digital advertising space, it is likely to be Meta’s results tomorrow that set the tone, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 1.41% and the Shanghai Composite 0.83%, while Japan’s Nikkei was flat. Tencent, important to the JSE due to the Naspers stable, gained 0.37%.
Gold was 0.31% higher at $1,724.11/oz, while platinum gained 0.45% to $884.50. Brent crude was 1.66% higher at $106.66 a barrel.
The rand was 0.18% firmer at R16.75/$, on track for a fourth-consecutive session of gains, and at its best level in 11 days.
Kumba Iron Ore is due to report its results for the six months to end-June later, with profits expected to halve, with heavy rainfall earlier in the year contributing to a 13% fall in production.
The SA Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator for May will be released on Tuesday. The leading indicator shows a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months.
The indicator is based on a range of components, including the number of approved building plans, job advertisement space, the Bureau for Economic Research business confidence index, manufacturing order volumes and passenger vehicles sold.
It had fallen 0.3% month on month in April,
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
WATCH: Market Report
Market data — July 25 2022
Oil steady amid tight supply fears and Fed rate hike expectations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil steady amid tight supply fears and Fed rate hike expectations
MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest levels in two weeks, JSE muted
Asian stocks retreat from three-week highs over recession fears
Global stocks retreat ahead of Fed meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.