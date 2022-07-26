EDITORIAL: Dual-class share structures lose favour among investors

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
If we have learnt anything in the age of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, it is that dual-class share structures have lost favour among investors but remain stubbornly popular with some companies.
One of these companies is Richemont, the R1-trillion luxury goods maker controlled by Johann Rupert. It made headlines last week when it emerged that Bluebell Capital Partners, an activist hedge fund based in London, had launched a direct challenge to the structure by seeking board representation for A-class shareholders. ..
