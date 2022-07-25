×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest levels in two weeks, JSE muted

Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 18:45 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand held steady below R17 against the dollar on Monday, touching its best level in two weeks, with focus squarely on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision this week.

The local currency extended the previous session’s gains, supported by the surprise 75 basis point interest rate hike by the SA Reserve Bank last week and breaking the key level of R16.80/$...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.