Companies / Property

Hill on Empire office development scheduled for completion in 2023

Despite unfavourable market conditions in Parktown, the complex has secured tenants for its second phase, which is being developed

20 July 2022 - 20:59 Denise Mhlanga

Redefine Properties, with development partner Abland, has started construction of the R372m second phase of the Hill on Empire office complex in Parktown, with the job scheduled for completion in July 2023.

The first phase, which cost R320m, was completed in 2017. Initially, construction commenced on speculation, but shortly before completion the company now known as Arena Holdings — the publisher of Business Day and the Sunday Times — had signed a long-term lease agreement...

