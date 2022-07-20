Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
Redefine Properties, with development partner Abland, has started construction of the R372m second phase of the Hill on Empire office complex in Parktown, with the job scheduled for completion in July 2023.
The first phase, which cost R320m, was completed in 2017. Initially, construction commenced on speculation, but shortly before completion the company now known as Arena Holdings — the publisher of Business Day and the Sunday Times — had signed a long-term lease agreement...
Hill on Empire office development scheduled for completion in 2023
Despite unfavourable market conditions in Parktown, the complex has secured tenants for its second phase, which is being developed
