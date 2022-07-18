Asian shares rally after Wall Street bounce, but Europe set to raise rates

Uncertainty over Russian gas and turmoil in Italy will haunt the central bank as it holds a policy meeting at which it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle
Apart from the Welsh winning a Test in SA for the first time, England secured a convincing series victory
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
MTN’s touted takeover has the potential to create SA’s largest telecom operator
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Beleaguered leaders have imposed rule often since April, when public protests took hold
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
Red alert for child health, says executive director Catherine Russelll
Sydney — Asian share markets rallied on Monday after a much-needed bounce on Wall Street, though nerves were stretched ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports.
It is shaping up to be a fraught week for Europe as it waits anxiously to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21, while Italy teeters on the brink of political turmoil should Prime Minister Mario Draghi go ahead and resign.
“If gas flows do not resume meaningfully, European gas prices will surge, prompting Germany and others to enact gas and power rationing with a deep recession all but guaranteed if this were to occur,” said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.
“Our base case is that gas flows resume.”
The uncertainty will haunt the European Central Bank as it holds a policy meeting where it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle with a rise of 25 basis points.
Markets are also hanging on details of an antifragmentation tool intended to ease pressure on borrowing costs for the union's most indebted members.
Investors found some relief in Friday's rally on Wall Street and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4%, having shed 3.5% last week.
Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures traded at 27,130 compared to a cash close of 26,788, while South Korea gained 1.7%.
Chinese blue chips added 1.0%, though Shanghai announced more districtwide coronavirus testing.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.7%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.4%.
Beat expectations
A who's who of corporates report earnings will be on show this week including Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America, International Business, Netflix, Tesla and Twitter.
Of the 35 companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 80% have beaten Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year second-quarter profit growth of 5.6%, down from 6.8% at the beginning of the quarter.
Investors have also been encouraged that the Federal Reserve is likely to hike by “only” 75 basis points next week, in part thanks to an easing in consumer fears of inflation.
“This softening of inflation expectations is one reason we expect the FOMC will not accelerate the near-term hiking pace and will deliver a 75bp hike at the July FOMC meeting,” said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.
It is a lighter week for US data, though the first round of flash surveys on global manufacturing will provide a timely reading on how industries are faring this month.
The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting amid concerns the breakneck drop in the yen is adding to the cost of imported commodities and widening the country's trade deficit.
Yet markets assume the central bank will stick with it ultra-easy policies, making it an outlier among the majors not to be raising rates.
The dollar was a shade softer at ¥138.27, having climbed 1.8% last week to a 24-year peak of 139.38. Against a basket of currencies, it was holding at 107.730, off last week's top of 109.290.
Could drop
The euro was a fraction firmer at $1.0091, after bouncing from a two-decade trough of $0.9952 last week.
“The Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline that is now closed for maintenance is scheduled to be turned back on Thursday,” noted CBA economist Joseph Capurso. “However, if the gas flow does not resume EUR/USD could drop by at least 2%.”
Rising interest rates and a firm dollar have been a major drag for non-yielding gold which was stuck at $1,713 an ounce after shedding 2% last week.
Oil prices seesawed as President Joe Biden continued his trip to the Middle East hoping to get agreement on an increase in output.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a US-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that Opec+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.
After an early dip, Brent added 56c to $101.72, while US crude rose 23c to $97.82 per barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares rally after Wall Street bounce, but Europe set to raise rates
Uncertainty over Russian gas and turmoil in Italy will haunt the central bank as it holds a policy meeting at which it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle
Sydney — Asian share markets rallied on Monday after a much-needed bounce on Wall Street, though nerves were stretched ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports.
It is shaping up to be a fraught week for Europe as it waits anxiously to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21, while Italy teeters on the brink of political turmoil should Prime Minister Mario Draghi go ahead and resign.
“If gas flows do not resume meaningfully, European gas prices will surge, prompting Germany and others to enact gas and power rationing with a deep recession all but guaranteed if this were to occur,” said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.
“Our base case is that gas flows resume.”
The uncertainty will haunt the European Central Bank as it holds a policy meeting where it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle with a rise of 25 basis points.
Markets are also hanging on details of an antifragmentation tool intended to ease pressure on borrowing costs for the union's most indebted members.
Investors found some relief in Friday's rally on Wall Street and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4%, having shed 3.5% last week.
Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures traded at 27,130 compared to a cash close of 26,788, while South Korea gained 1.7%.
Chinese blue chips added 1.0%, though Shanghai announced more districtwide coronavirus testing.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.7%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.4%.
Beat expectations
A who's who of corporates report earnings will be on show this week including Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America, International Business, Netflix, Tesla and Twitter.
Of the 35 companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 80% have beaten Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year second-quarter profit growth of 5.6%, down from 6.8% at the beginning of the quarter.
Investors have also been encouraged that the Federal Reserve is likely to hike by “only” 75 basis points next week, in part thanks to an easing in consumer fears of inflation.
“This softening of inflation expectations is one reason we expect the FOMC will not accelerate the near-term hiking pace and will deliver a 75bp hike at the July FOMC meeting,” said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.
It is a lighter week for US data, though the first round of flash surveys on global manufacturing will provide a timely reading on how industries are faring this month.
The Bank of Japan holds its policy meeting amid concerns the breakneck drop in the yen is adding to the cost of imported commodities and widening the country's trade deficit.
Yet markets assume the central bank will stick with it ultra-easy policies, making it an outlier among the majors not to be raising rates.
The dollar was a shade softer at ¥138.27, having climbed 1.8% last week to a 24-year peak of 139.38. Against a basket of currencies, it was holding at 107.730, off last week's top of 109.290.
Could drop
The euro was a fraction firmer at $1.0091, after bouncing from a two-decade trough of $0.9952 last week.
“The Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline that is now closed for maintenance is scheduled to be turned back on Thursday,” noted CBA economist Joseph Capurso. “However, if the gas flow does not resume EUR/USD could drop by at least 2%.”
Rising interest rates and a firm dollar have been a major drag for non-yielding gold which was stuck at $1,713 an ounce after shedding 2% last week.
Oil prices seesawed as President Joe Biden continued his trip to the Middle East hoping to get agreement on an increase in output.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a US-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that Opec+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.
After an early dip, Brent added 56c to $101.72, while US crude rose 23c to $97.82 per barrel.
Reuters
Gold climbs as dollar softens amid focus on Fed rate hikes
Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Monday amid focus on Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, search begins for new leader amid economic crisis
Asia shares edge up as Europe eyes moves on ECB rates and Russian gas
Asian stocks stumble on weak China growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.