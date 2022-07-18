×

Markets

Gold climbs as dollar softens amid focus on Fed rate hikes

Spot bullion climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week

18 July 2022 - 07:44 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 4.54am, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,711.80.

The dollar slipped 0.1% against its rivals, moving further away from a near 20-year high hit last week, and making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“The market walked back the idea of a 100bp rate hike after Friday's University of Michigan inflation component came in softer,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The University of Michigan's preliminary survey of consumers for July showed consumers see inflation running at 2.8% over a five-year horizon, the lowest in a year and down from 3.1% in June.

“Central bank hawkishness has been already priced in, and with gold holding on to $1,700-per-ounce level last week, we may see shorts get squeezed a bit as hawks might be disappointed with the Fed only hiking rates by 75 bps next week.”

Fed officials signalled on Friday that they would stick to a 75 bp rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting to combat soaring inflation. The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 bps at its policy meeting later this week.

Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates hurt the appeal of bullion, which bears no interest.

Apart from major central bank meetings, market participants are also waiting to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,014.28 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $857.30, and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,869.10. 

Reuters

Asia shares edge up as Europe eyes moves on ECB rates and Russian gas

Continent waits anxiously to see if Moscow resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21
Markets
42 minutes ago

Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight

Brent crude futures for September settlement rise 0.7% to $101.85 a barrel after a 2.1% gain on Friday
Markets
32 minutes ago

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Monday amid focus on Europe

Attention is on the European Central Bank policy announcement on Thursday, with a hike widely expected
Markets
1 hour ago
