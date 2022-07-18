Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight

Uncertainty over Russian gas and turmoil in Italy will haunt the central bank as it holds a policy meeting at which it is likely to kick off a tightening cycle
Apart from the Welsh winning a Test in SA for the first time, England secured a convincing series victory
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
MTN’s touted takeover has the potential to create SA’s largest telecom operator
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Beleaguered leaders have imposed rule often since April, when public protests took hold
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
Red alert for child health, says executive director Catherine Russelll
Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread Covid-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 69c, or 0.7%, to $101.85 a barrel by 6.21am, after a 2.1% gain on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery edged up 27c, or 0.3%, to $97.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.
The US dollar retreated from multiyear highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Last week, Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly drops in about a month on fears of a recession that will hit oil demand. Mass Covid-19 testing exercises continued in parts of China this week, raising oil demand concerns at the world's second-largest oil consumer.
However, oil supplies remained tight, supporting prices. As expected, US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top Opec producer to boost oil supply.
Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help tame oil prices and drive down inflation.
On Sunday, Amos Hochstein, a senior US state department adviser for energy security, said on CBS's Face the Nation that the trip would result in oil producers taking “a few more steps” in terms of supply though he did not say which country or countries would boost output.
“While there have been no immediate pledges for increased oil production, the US has reportedly indicated an expected gradual increase in supply,” Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australian Bank, said in a note.
Pact expires
“The wind down of SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] releases from November may offset this incremental supply though if not larger than about 1-million barrels per day.”
The next meeting of Opec and allies including Russia, together called Opec+, on August 3 will be closely watched as their existing output pact expires in September.
Global markets are focused this week on the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is scheduled to end maintenance on July 21. Governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown may be extended because of the war in Ukraine.
Loss of that gas would hit Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, hard and heighten the threat of a recession.
Separately, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had productive meetings about a proposed price cap on Russian oil with a host of countries on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies.
Yellen raised the price cap idea during a virtual meeting on July 5 with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, China's commerce ministry said last week.
The ministry had said setting a cap on the Russian oil price is a “very complicated issue” and the precondition to solve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks among relevant parties.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight
Brent crude futures for September settlement rise 0.7% to $101.85 a barrel after a 2.1% gain on Friday
Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread Covid-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 69c, or 0.7%, to $101.85 a barrel by 6.21am, after a 2.1% gain on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery edged up 27c, or 0.3%, to $97.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.
The US dollar retreated from multiyear highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Last week, Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly drops in about a month on fears of a recession that will hit oil demand. Mass Covid-19 testing exercises continued in parts of China this week, raising oil demand concerns at the world's second-largest oil consumer.
However, oil supplies remained tight, supporting prices. As expected, US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top Opec producer to boost oil supply.
Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help tame oil prices and drive down inflation.
On Sunday, Amos Hochstein, a senior US state department adviser for energy security, said on CBS's Face the Nation that the trip would result in oil producers taking “a few more steps” in terms of supply though he did not say which country or countries would boost output.
“While there have been no immediate pledges for increased oil production, the US has reportedly indicated an expected gradual increase in supply,” Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australian Bank, said in a note.
Pact expires
“The wind down of SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] releases from November may offset this incremental supply though if not larger than about 1-million barrels per day.”
The next meeting of Opec and allies including Russia, together called Opec+, on August 3 will be closely watched as their existing output pact expires in September.
Global markets are focused this week on the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is scheduled to end maintenance on July 21. Governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown may be extended because of the war in Ukraine.
Loss of that gas would hit Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, hard and heighten the threat of a recession.
Separately, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had productive meetings about a proposed price cap on Russian oil with a host of countries on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies.
Yellen raised the price cap idea during a virtual meeting on July 5 with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, China's commerce ministry said last week.
The ministry had said setting a cap on the Russian oil price is a “very complicated issue” and the precondition to solve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks among relevant parties.
Reuters
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Monday amid focus on Europe
Market data — July 17 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses work at Natref refinery
Oil rises after US official says Saudis not expected to boost output
Don’t expect boost in Saudi oil production right away, US warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.