×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight

Brent crude futures for September settlement rise 0.7% to $101.85 a barrel after a 2.1% gain on Friday

18 July 2022 - 07:45 Florence Tan
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread Covid-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 69c, or 0.7%, to $101.85 a barrel by 6.21am, after a 2.1% gain on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery edged up 27c, or 0.3%, to $97.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

The US dollar retreated from multiyear highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Last week, Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly drops in about a month on fears of a recession that will hit oil demand. Mass Covid-19 testing exercises continued in parts of China this week, raising oil demand concerns at the world's second-largest oil consumer.

However, oil supplies remained tight, supporting prices. As expected, US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top Opec producer to boost oil supply.

Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help tame oil prices and drive down inflation.

On Sunday, Amos Hochstein, a senior US state department adviser for energy security, said on CBS's Face the Nation that the trip would result in oil producers taking “a few more steps” in terms of supply though he did not say which country or countries would boost output.

“While there have been no immediate pledges for increased oil production, the US has reportedly indicated an expected gradual increase in supply,” Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australian Bank, said in a note.

Pact expires

“The wind down of SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] releases from November may offset this incremental supply though if not larger than about 1-million barrels per day.”

The next meeting of Opec and allies including Russia, together called Opec+, on August 3 will be closely watched as their existing output pact expires in September.

Global markets are focused this week on the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which is scheduled to end maintenance on July 21. Governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown may be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

Loss of that gas would hit Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, hard and heighten the threat of a recession.

Separately, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had productive meetings about a proposed price cap on Russian oil with a host of countries on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies.

Yellen raised the price cap idea during a virtual meeting on July 5 with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, China's commerce ministry said last week.

The ministry had said setting a cap on the Russian oil price is a “very complicated issue” and the precondition to solve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks among relevant parties.

Reuters

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Monday amid focus on Europe

Attention is on the European Central Bank policy announcement on Thursday, with a hike widely expected
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — July 17 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as positive economic data, ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Market data — July 17 2022
Markets
4.
Gold on track for fifth weekly loss
Markets
5.
Brent jumps above $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia ...
Markets

Related Articles

Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses work at Natref refinery

Companies / Energy

Oil rises after US official says Saudis not expected to boost output

Markets

Don’t expect boost in Saudi oil production right away, US warns

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.