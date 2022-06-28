Market data — June 28 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Constitutional Court rules the deadlines declared by minister Ntshavheni were unconstitutional and thus invalid
The minister attacked the organisation for its court challenge to his decision on Zimbabwean exemption permits
President ready to account for the alleged theft at his Limpopo farm in 2020
Bank revises average inflation projection upwards, from 4.9% to 6.5% amid increases in food and petrol prices
Increase is largely due to community services, manufacturing and mining, Stats SA says
Development of power supply will require the use of fossil fuels with renewables, says Nadja Haakansson
Spain, Portugal, Germany and Belgium are set to receive doses purchased by the bloc’s new health authority
The forwards will ‘try and impose our presence on them’, he says as Boks ramp up preparations for the first of three Tests on Saturday
Modern in-vehicle infotainment systems are impairing reaction times behind the wheel even more than alcohol and cannabis use
