×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — June 28 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

28 June 2022 - 21:36
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms while rand above R16/$ as stage 6 load-shedding kicks in

Bourse closes higher amid mixed global markets, with China’s relaxation of Covid-19 rules lifting sentiment
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Asian shares move up as China cuts quarantine ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers helps power JSE’s 2% recovery
Markets
4.
Gold holds steady as traders look for catalysts
Markets
5.
Oil extends gains for a third day
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.