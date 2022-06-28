MARKET WRAP: JSE firms while rand above R16/$ as stage 6 load-shedding kicks in
Bourse closes higher amid mixed global markets, with China’s relaxation of Covid-19 rules lifting sentiment
28 June 2022 - 20:09
The rand traded above R16 against the dollar on Tuesday after Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019.
The move by the state-owned power utility comes after a week of illegal strikes by Eskom workers over wage negotiations gone awry, and as diesel reserves at its emergency power plants runs low...
