Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Total employment improves in the first quarter of 2022

Business Day TV talks to FNB economist Koketso Mano

28 June 2022 - 21:16

Employment in South Africa has increased, with 42,000 jobs created during the first three months of the year. The uptick marks a 0.4% rise when compared to the previous quarter, which is mainly due to an increase in jobs in community services as well as the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Business Day TV unpacks the print with FNB economist Koketso Mano.

Total employment rises but SA has fewer full-time jobs

Increase is largely due to community services, manufacturing and mining, Stats SA says
Economy
9 hours ago
