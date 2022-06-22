NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Opportunities to watch for in the bond market
Business Day TV talks to Lyle Sankar, head of fixed income at PSG Asset Management
22 June 2022 - 23:13
The bond market has been battered this year on the back of the global trend of monetary tightening and some traders are still seeing opportunity in the local fixed income arena, saying that 10-year government bond yields are attractive. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the head of fixed income at PSG Asset Management Lyle Sankar.
