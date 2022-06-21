×

WATCH: Mining industry digs deep to generate its own electricity

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s David Jones

21 June 2022 - 21:01
The mining industry has started investing in its own electricity generation projects amid intensifying power cuts, and the push for private generation projects has deepened with the government adjusting licensing requirements. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s David Jones to discuss the funding process for these projects.

