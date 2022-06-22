×

WATCH: Stadio to enter growth phase as student numbers rise

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Vorster

22 June 2022 - 23:10
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

Stadio says it is set to enter a growth phase and is on track to achieve its 56,000 student target by 2026, after growing its base by 11% during the first half of 2022. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Vorster for more detail on the groups growth plans.

