WATCH: How attractive is SA as an investment destination?

Business Day TV speaks to JSE director of capital markets Valdene Reddy

21 June 2022 - 22:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture ESA ALEXANDER
SA’s government hopes to secure R1.2-trillion over the next five years, and to achieve this goal the private and public sector have joined forces to try to garner investments for an economy that has been battered by the impact of Covid-19. Business Day TV caught up with JSE director of capital markets Valdene Reddy to discuss the pledges that have been made at the SA Tomorrow Investment Conference.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

