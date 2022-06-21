NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How attractive is SA as an investment destination?
Business Day TV speaks to JSE director of capital markets Valdene Reddy
21 June 2022 - 22:13
SA’s government hopes to secure R1.2-trillion over the next five years, and to achieve this goal the private and public sector have joined forces to try to garner investments for an economy that has been battered by the impact of Covid-19. Business Day TV caught up with JSE director of capital markets Valdene Reddy to discuss the pledges that have been made at the SA Tomorrow Investment Conference.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.