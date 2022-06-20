BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Family businesses focus on ESG
Michael Avery and guests discuss ESG for family businesses
There is a lot of wealth inside family businesses in SA. Outside the listed markets there is a mature and dynamic base of medium- to large-size family-owned businesses that provide the SA economy with a degree of resilience.
PwC recently released its next generation survey that speaks to owners of these family businesses, and talks to them about their fears and aspirations in the current climate that’s emerging from Covid-19 uncertainty into the new uncertainty of rising global rates and geopolitical conflict driving energy prices higher. It’s a great pleasure to welcome Schalk Barnard, Africa Family Business Leader at PwC SA; Ziana Somji, head of strategy, innovation & sustainability at Freight Forwarders Kenya; and Kallie Schoeman, MD of Schoeman Farming Group.
