Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Banking on resilience

Michael Avery and guests assess what has been happening over the past month in SA’s banking sector

21 June 2022 - 16:48 Business Day TV
Programmable Banking gives you the power to customise your banking experience. Picture: 123RF/ismagilov
Programmable Banking gives you the power to customise your banking experience. Picture: 123RF/ismagilov

SA’s banking sector continues to ride the waves of global uncertainty and low local growth without too much alarm, setting its sails for growth where it can and trimming then when the clouds of risk appear on the horizon.

While SA is frequently slow to adopt new technologies, its banking industry is regarded as one of the most digitised and advanced in the world. Intellidex recently launched a new monthly review newsletter.

We’re going to assess the weather over the past month in the local banking sector with Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex, and David Buckham, CEO of banking and insurance consultancy Monacle Solutions.

Sell SA’s big four banks for ‘better ideas’, says Camissa

Camissa Asset Managers says SA's low growth prospects will weigh on the big four banks as digital disruptors chip away at their earnings
Companies
2 hours ago

Discovery Bank keeps innovating as clients flock to join

The digital bank has reached the 1-million accounts milestone and unveiled a slew of new products including a ‘pay-as-you-gym’ offering
Companies
1 day ago

Nedbank has biggest exposure to Comair turbulence at R1.7bn

The bank, alongside Absa, which is owed R346m, will be first in line to get all or a portion of its money back as the airline winds down  operations
Companies
6 days ago

Absa plans to keep the lights on with solar-powered branches

The plan for its 128 branches across SA is part of a sustainable energy push
Companies
4 days ago
