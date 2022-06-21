WATCH: Banking on resilience

SA’s banking sector continues to ride the waves of global uncertainty and low local growth without too much alarm, setting its sails for growth where it can and trimming then when the clouds of risk appear on the horizon.

While SA is frequently slow to adopt new technologies, its banking industry is regarded as one of the most digitised and advanced in the world. Intellidex recently launched a new monthly review newsletter.

We’re going to assess the weather over the past month in the local banking sector with Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex, and David Buckham, CEO of banking and insurance consultancy Monacle Solutions.