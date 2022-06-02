×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Opec meeting

Sentiment is under pressure from concern about inflation, with focus on an Opec meeting later amid reports Gulf producers may increase output

02 June 2022 - 07:15 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, with sentiment dented by inflation concerns, while all eyes are on a meeting of oil cartel Opec later.

Markets had already been jittery after a US Federal Reserve official suggested earlier in the week the central bank may not pause its rate hiking cycle later in the year.

Sentiment then came under further pressure on Wednesday, after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen conceded she had erred on the threat posed by rising inflation.

The local bourse lost 1.73% on Wednesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, but some good news has come in the form of easing oil prices.

Brent crude lost 4.5% on Tuesday and extended its loss on Wednesday, falling another 1%. In early trade on Thursday, Brent crude was down 0.75% to $114.10 a barrel.

Reports have suggested that major Gulf producers are willing to significantly increase production to offset any decrease from Russia, which is facing the prospect of the EU agreeing to ban imports of most Russian oil by the end of the year.

Some Opec members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia’s participation in an oil-production deal, the Wall Street Journal has reported, and all eyes are on a meeting of the cartel later on Thursday.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.11%, but the Hang Seng fell 1.84% and Australia’s All Ordinaries index 1.04%.

Tencent, the Chinese tech giant important to the JSE via the Naspers stable, lost 1.05%.

Gold was flat at $1,845.10/oz while platinum lost 0.6% to $989.

The rand was 0.15% weaker at R15.59/$.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — June 1 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
7 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s inflation comments

US treasury secretary’s admission that she got it wrong on the threat posed by rising prices spurs renewed concerns about interest rates and the ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Oil rises after agreement on partial Russian fuel ban

Both benchmarks registered gains in May, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises as EU plans embargo on Russian oil
Markets
3.
Copper price slips on uncertainty about global ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
5.
Market data — June 1 2022
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s inflation comments

Markets

Oil rises after agreement on partial Russian fuel ban

Markets

JSE slips as traders mull over inflation and China’s Covid moves

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.