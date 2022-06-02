One step forward, one step back in bid to attract mine investment, say CEOs
Industry's future threatened by the lack of spending on mining exploration
02 June 2022 - 05:10
The lack of spending on mining exploration in SA, due in part to the lack of mining policy certainty and long delays in granting exploration licences, is posing a threat to the future of this industry and the contribution it makes to the economy.
As a result of insufficient spending on exploration, SA is not adding new sources to secure future minerals production, said Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, who was speaking at the Junior Mining Indaba in Johannesburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now