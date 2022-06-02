Companies / Mining One step forward, one step back in bid to attract mine investment, say CEOs Industry's future threatened by the lack of spending on mining exploration B L Premium

The lack of spending on mining exploration in SA, due in part to the lack of mining policy certainty and long delays in granting exploration licences, is posing a threat to the future of this industry and the contribution it makes to the economy.

As a result of insufficient spending on exploration, SA is not adding new sources to secure future minerals production, said Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, who was speaking at the Junior Mining Indaba in Johannesburg...