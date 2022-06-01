MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s inflation comments
US treasury secretary’s admission that she got it wrong on the threat posed by rising prices spurs renewed concerns about interest rates and the global economy
01 June 2022 - 19:37
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Wednesday after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen conceded she had erred on the threat posed by rising inflation, prompting fresh concerns about the health of the global economy.
China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai, the country’s economic hub, after a two-month lockdown did little to support sentiment after initial hopes that the move could provide a boost to the world's second-biggest economy were discounted...
