Markets JSE slips as traders mull over inflation and China's Covid moves Factories and businesses are set to restart work in China after being dormant for weeks

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed up China’s easing Covid-19 curbs against inflation pressures.

Shanghai has eased a range of Covid-19 restrictions in a step towards returning to normal after a two-month lockdown. China’s commercial hub was closed down in sections from late March, when the Omicron virus variant fuelled the country’s worst outbreak since Covid-19 first took hold in 2020. Factories and businesses are set to restart work after being dormant for weeks...