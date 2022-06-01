JSE slips as traders mull over inflation and China’s Covid moves
Factories and businesses are set to restart work in China after being dormant for weeks
01 June 2022 - 11:05
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed up China’s easing Covid-19 curbs against inflation pressures.
Shanghai has eased a range of Covid-19 restrictions in a step towards returning to normal after a two-month lockdown. China’s commercial hub was closed down in sections from late March, when the Omicron virus variant fuelled the country’s worst outbreak since Covid-19 first took hold in 2020. Factories and businesses are set to restart work after being dormant for weeks...
