JSE slips as traders mull over inflation and China’s Covid moves

Factories and businesses are set to restart work in China after being dormant for weeks

01 June 2022 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors weighed up China’s easing Covid-19 curbs against inflation pressures.

Shanghai has eased a range of Covid-19 restrictions in a step towards returning to normal after a two-month lockdown. China’s commercial hub was closed down in sections from late March, when the Omicron virus variant fuelled the country’s worst outbreak since Covid-19 first took hold in 2020. Factories and businesses are set to restart work after being dormant for weeks...

