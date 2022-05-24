NEWS LEADER
WATCH: S&P’s outlook upgrade boosts rand
Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare
24 May 2022 - 21:02
SA’s local unit has been holding strong, after S&P Global upgraded the country’s outlook from neutral to positive. Business Day TV caught up with RMB head of FX execution, Matete Thulare for a look at moves playing out in the currency scene.
