×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: S&P’s outlook upgrade boosts rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare

24 May 2022 - 21:02
S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Image:

SA’s local unit has been holding strong, after S&P Global upgraded the country’s outlook from neutral to positive. Business Day TV caught up with RMB head of FX execution, Matete Thulare for a look at moves playing out in the currency scene.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

S&P sees SA moving in the right direction, but no ratings upgrade yet

Economists warn there is no guarantee of upgrades to junk-rated sovereign debt in the next two years
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SA auto industry looks to start up again

Michael Avery and guests discuss the state of the sector and the prospects for electric vehicles, sales of which are soaring worldwide
Companies
5 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Stop putting localisation cart before growth horse

Steel master plan has some redeeming features, but doesn’t go far enough on the critical price issue
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: Power cuts set to stifle economic growth

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist  Siobhan Redford
Economy
4 days ago

WATCH: Reserve Bank hikes interest rates

Business Day TV talks Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the Bank’s latest rates decision
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces struggling markets amid Biden’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows world markets firmer as ...
Markets
3.
JSE falls as rising Chinese Covid-19 cases hit ...
Markets
4.
Three strategies to tackle fear as an investor
Markets
5.
Bear season beckons as global shares slip
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.