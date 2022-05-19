NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Power cuts set to stifle economic growth
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
19 May 2022 - 22:20
SA faces a tough economic quarter, with global factors such as the war in Ukraine, global growth concerns and local factors like load-shedding weighing on the economy. Business Day TV caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford to discuss the kind of impact the blackouts are expected to have on second-quarter growth as Eskom continues with stage 2 power cuts.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.