Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Power cuts set to stifle economic growth

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

19 May 2022 - 22:20
A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages on April 20 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SiPHIWE SIBEKO
A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages on April 20 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SiPHIWE SIBEKO

SA faces a tough economic quarter, with global factors such as the war in Ukraine, global growth concerns and local factors like load-shedding weighing on the economy. Business Day TV caught up with RMB economist Siobhan Redford to discuss the kind of impact the blackouts are expected to have on second-quarter growth as Eskom continues with stage 2 power cuts.

