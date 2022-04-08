Markets JSE lifts in broad-based gains after tough few sessions The local bourse was on track for its first positive close this week on Friday, with investors seemingly returning to equities B L Premium

The JSE was on track for its first and only positive close for the week on Friday morning, with broad-based gains amid some positivity over easing oil prices.

Riskier assets have been under pressure this week amid some hawkish noises from central banks, lockdowns in China and the threat of further sanctions against Russia, but in morning trade Asian and European markets were faring well...