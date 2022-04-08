JSE lifts in broad-based gains after tough few sessions
The local bourse was on track for its first positive close this week on Friday, with investors seemingly returning to equities
08 April 2022 - 11:14
The JSE was on track for its first and only positive close for the week on Friday morning, with broad-based gains amid some positivity over easing oil prices.
Riskier assets have been under pressure this week amid some hawkish noises from central banks, lockdowns in China and the threat of further sanctions against Russia, but in morning trade Asian and European markets were faring well...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now