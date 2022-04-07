ISAAH MHLANGA: Fed hikes could trigger US recession — and global uncertainty
Russian invasion of Ukraine gave a stagflation shock to the global economy
07 April 2022 - 17:10
When 2022 began I thought it was going to be a year of two halves. The first half was going to be about rising inflation, central banks in the advanced economies beginning to hike interest rates and rising market volatility. The second half was going to be about an accelerated interest rate hiking cycle as central banks’ assessment of inflation transitioned — pun intended — from transitory to persistent, and economic growth concerns.
The Russia-Ukraine war is a stagflation shock to the global economy and has compressed what I thought would be year-long themes into the first half. Beyond the first half the environment is highly uncertain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now