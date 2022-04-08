×

Markets

Gold remains flat on bond yields, stronger dollar

US gold futures slide as dollar is set for its best week in a month

08 April 2022 - 07:39 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Bengaluru — Gold prices remained trapped in a tight range on Friday as the dollar firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, partially offsetting safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Spot gold was subdued at $1,929.48/ by 3.18am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,931.90.

“Gold has held up relatively well this week given the move higher by both US yields and the US dollar, we may be seeing some underlying haven and inflation hedging buying supporting the downside,” said Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

The US dollar climbed to a near two-year high against a basket of currencies and set for its best week in a month, backed by hawkish remarks from several Federal Reserve policymakers who are calling for a faster pace of interest rate increases to curb rapid inflation. A stronger US dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield touched a three-year high in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold, however, is being supported by the Ukraine uncertainty, rapid inflation, and the still persistent Covid-19 pandemic but the Fed’s aggressive stance to combat inflation, recovering bond yields, stronger dollar and easing of pandemic restrictions on higher vaccination rates will put a lid on gold prices, Fitch Solutions said in a note dated April 7.

Russia gave the most sombre assessment so far of its invasion of Ukraine, describing the “tragedy” of mounting troop losses and the economic hit from sanctions, as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.

Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $24.54/oz. Platinum was down 0.2% at $960.57 and palladium rose 1.4% to $2,264.22. Both metals were set for a fifth-consecutive weekly loss.

Reuters

Sibanye-Stillwater denies tabling revised wage offer to striking workers

NUM’s William Mabapa says Sibanye has tabled a revised wage offer of R800 plus a R50 increase in the living-out allowance each year for three years
National
20 hours ago

Asian stocks slip while dollar index hits highest level since mid-2020

Investors are focused on aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed and sanctions against Russia
Markets
2 days ago

Gold slips as dollar and treasury yields firm on prospect of hawkish rate hikes

This despite the Ukraine war and talks of more sanctions against Russia supporting safe-haven demand
Markets
3 days ago
