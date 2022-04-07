National Sibanye-Stillwater denies tabling revised wage offer to striking workers NUM’s William Mabapa says Sibanye has tabled a revised wage offer of R800 plus a R50 increase in the living-out allowance each year for three years B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading producers of precious metals, has refuted claims by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) that it tabled a revised wage offer during a meeting on Tuesday.

In an interview with Business Day on Thursday, NUM general secretary William Mabapa said the mine’s management tabled a revised wage offer of R800 plus a R50 increase in the living-out allowance each year for three years, and a 5% pay increase for artisans, miners and officials over the course of the multiyear agreement...