Markets

Gold dips as investors weigh US inflation data

11 November 2021 - 08:05 Nakul Iyer
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Thursday after rallying to a five-month high in the previous session, as investors reassessed how the US Federal Reserve would respond to a surge in consumer prices in October.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,847.23/oz by 4.19am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,850.10.

The metal rose to its highest level since June 15 on Wednesday after data showing US consumer prices recorded their biggest annual gain in 31 years in October sparked interest in gold as an inflation hedge.

“The upshot might be a knee-jerk reaction to the data, and as the market digests it, gold might accelerate lower, especially amid worries of a more accelerated and longer lasting Fed rate hike cycle,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“If inflation expectations get entrenched, that might start to impact consumption, potentially causing stagflation. But gold is unlikely to benefit from it as the monetary policy would be uncertain in such a scenario and investors are unlikely to be comfortable with that level of uncertainty.”

Several Fed officials this week expressed growing concerns over more long-lasting inflation, even as they expect price increases to eventually subside.

Easy monetary policies to spur economic growth during the pandemic have propelled gold prices to new highs over the last two years. But any hike in interest rates to cool inflation should weigh on gold as it would raise the non-yielding metal’s opportunity cost.

Further pressuring gold was a stronger dollar, which hit its highest level in a year. A higher dollar increases gold’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.69/oz. Platinum was steady at $1,066.71 and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,026.80. 

Reuters

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets ahead of budget announcement

All eyes are on the medium-term budget policy statement later, which will detail the state's efforts to rein in the deficit
Markets
47 minutes ago

Market data — November 10 2021

Market data including bonds and  fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges on Eskom and inflation ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Stage 4 power cuts hit rand ahead of ...
Markets
3.
Rand loses steam before crucial US CPI data
Markets
4.
JSE muted as attention shifts to MTBPS on Thursday
Markets
5.
Stocks rise as US Fed takes slow approach to ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips as focus turns to US CPI data

Markets

Gold close to two-month high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.