WATCH: Why Vodacom bought a controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt
Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the deal
11 November 2021 - 07:56
SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, has signed a deal to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.7bn.
The transaction will give the group access to that country’s rapidly expanding ICT market.
Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the deal.
