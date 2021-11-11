Companies

WATCH: Why Vodacom bought a controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt

11 November 2021 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, has signed a deal to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.7bn.

The transaction will give the group access to that country’s rapidly expanding ICT market.

Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the deal.

