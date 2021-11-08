Market data — November 8 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Ethics and qualifications will count for little, literally, when the ANC interviews candidates
Mkhwebane’s counsel in turn argues that judges should have no role in process as this is reserved for parliament
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
CEO Andrew Watkins-Ball says the bulk of the cash injection will be used to hire people and expand its distribution network
A lot of research has been done on behalf of the government to explore the costs, risks and benefits
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
Former US president tells COP26 climate summit that not nearly enough is being done to address crisis
The announcement of the 2022 tour is a boost for Pakistan after New Zealand and England cancelled visits over security worries
You could pretend that you’re in Milan or Vienna, while standing at this café counter, downing your morning coffee before work, except that the perfect Southern African summer weather gives it all ...
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.