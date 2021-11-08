MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R15/$ as global risk sentiment improves
Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England said last week that neither was in a hurry to raise interest rates
08 November 2021 - 18:50
The rand reached its best level in 12 days as risk sentiment globally picked up after promising employment numbers in the US and as most central banks kept their rates unchanged last week.
At 6.20pm on Monday the rand had firmed 0.78% to R14.9327/$, 0.53% to R17.3009/€ and 0.25% to R20.2402/£. The euro had gained 0.18% to $1.1586...
