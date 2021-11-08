Herman Mashaba tells DA to ditch arrogance if parties are to work together
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the DA will have to tone down its arrogance if the parties are to work together in coalition governments.
ActionSA and the DA are expected to coalesce with other smaller parties to form governments in the hung Gauteng councils where no party won a clear majority...
