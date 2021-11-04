Markets JSE improves as markets welcome Fed’s tapering move The US Federal Reserve says it will cut treasury purchases by $10bn and mortgage-backed securities by $5bn B L Premium

The JSE was firmer along with its global peers on Thursday morning, as markets welcomed the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The Fed will begin scaling down its asset purchases by $15bn starting in November, as expected, though the tapering does not mean policymakers will hike rates soon...