Markets

Market data — September 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

30 September 2021 - 22:19
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Fund

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors cast fears ...
Markets
2.
JSE poised for its worst monthly decline since ...
Markets
3.
Market data — September 29 2021
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as investors consider implications of ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls amid surprise climb in US stockpiles
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.