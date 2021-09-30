Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors weigh inflation Markets are bracing for a sustained period of price increases despite central bank assurances to the contrary B L Premium

The JSE followed global markets lower on Thursday as investors paused to assess the extent of inflation.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and his counterparts at the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England voiced cautious optimism on Wednesday that accelerating inflation brought on by supply-chain disruptions would prove to be temporary. ..