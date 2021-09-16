Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners and banks weigh down JSE Sentiment remains under the sway of regulatory moves in China and the prospects for tighter monetary policy in the US B L Premium

Miners and banks pushed the JSE lower on Thursday as markets globally continued to focus on the latest moves by regulators in China and the prospects for tighter monetary policy in the US.

Authorities in China have now turned their attention to casinos, with officials in the gambling hub of Macau announcing a review the industry is regulated, including the appointment of government representatives to “supervise” operators...