Oil rises as concerns linger over Ida’s impact on US output

About three-quarters of the offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been halted since late August when Hurricane Ida hit

13 September 2021 - 12:02 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

London — Oil rose on Monday, supported by concerns over shuttered output in the US, the world's biggest producer, following damage from Hurricane Ida, while analysts expected a stable market in coming months.

Brent crude rose 62 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.54 a barrel at 8.58am GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 64 cents, or 0.9%, at $70.36.

Brent has been rangebound between $70 and $74 a barrel in the last three weeks.

“Oil prices may not have much room to rise in the near term, but at the same time are not expected to crash soon,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

US Energy Information Administration said last week in a report that it expected Brent prices to remain near current levels for the remainder of 2021, averaging $71 a barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Markets still need clarity on the virus impacts beyond the very near term and until we get that, it seems like most assets, including oil, may continue to drift sideways,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC bank.

The prices still found some support from the impact of Hurricane Ida on the US output. About three-quarters of the offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, or about 1.4-million barrels a day, has remained halted since late August.

“Hurricane Ida was unique in having a net bullish impact on US and global oil balances - with the impact on demand smaller than on production,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note dated September 9.

However, the number of rigs in operation in the US grew in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.

Beyond the impact of Ida, market attention will focus this week on potential revisions to the oil demand outlook from Opec and the International Energy Agency as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The oil cartel will likely revise its 2022 forecast lower on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

Supply risks remain from China's planned release of oil from strategic reserves while the hope of fresh talks on a wider nuclear deal between Iran and the West was raised after the UN atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday about the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running.

China said on Monday it will announce details of planned crude oil sales from strategic reserves in due course.

Reuters

Asian shares slow out of the blocks as Nikkei nears 1990 heights

Japanese shares have been on a tear as hopes for fresh stimulus caused index to surge 4.3% last week
5 hours ago

Gold rangebound as investors await US consumer price data

Bullion is stuck at $1,760-$1,830, which reflects indecision about Covid-19 and policy, analyst says
5 hours ago

Oil rises on forecasts for higher demand and hurricane damage

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate hit highest levels since September 3
5 hours ago

Oil rises on growing signs of supply tightness in US

Effects of Hurricane Ida on Gulf output is still being felt, while the Biden-Xi phone call gives market a boost
3 days ago
