JSE muted as investors worry about slower economic recovery
In SA, hospitality focused stocks were set to jump after the county’s move to a level 2 lockdown
13 September 2021 - 11:03
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as the risk of slower economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on sentiment.
Locally, hospitality focused stocks were set for a firmer session after SA’s move to a level 2 lockdown. On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions. That included a resumption of alcohol sales on Fridays, and slightly longer trading hours for restaurants and bars...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now