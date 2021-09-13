Markets JSE muted as investors worry about slower economic recovery In SA, hospitality focused stocks were set to jump after the county’s move to a level 2 lockdown B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as the risk of slower economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on sentiment.

Locally, hospitality focused stocks were set for a firmer session after SA’s move to a level 2 lockdown. On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions. That included a resumption of alcohol sales on Fridays, and slightly longer trading hours for restaurants and bars...