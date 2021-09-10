Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends slightly firmer, Steinhoff rises almost 6% The first phone call between the US and Chinese leaders in seven months spurs hopes for a thaw in relations between the world’s two biggest economies B L Premium

The industrial metals and mining and resources sectors led the JSE higher on Friday, while global sentiment was lifted by hopes of improved relations between the US and China.

Shares in Steinhoff rose the most in three days after the group said the last vote for the settlement that aims to end most litigation against it and save it from bankruptcy garnered sufficient support...