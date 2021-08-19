MARKET WRAP: JSE sell-off continues as taper talk intensifies
Investors are growing increasingly wary that the US Federal Reserve will start reining in its stimulus measures by the end of the year
19 August 2021 - 18:38
The JSE added to the previous session’s losses on Thursday, tracking the global sell-off in equities, as investors grew increasingly wary that the US Federal Reserve will start reining in its stimulus measures by the end of the year.
Thursday’s slump was the third this week and the most since July, as sentiment suffering a triple hit from renewed fears about the economic effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of tapering and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now