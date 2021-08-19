Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE sell-off continues as taper talk intensifies Investors are growing increasingly wary that the US Federal Reserve will start reining in its stimulus measures by the end of the year BL PREMIUM

The JSE added to the previous session’s losses on Thursday, tracking the global sell-off in equities, as investors grew increasingly wary that the US Federal Reserve will start reining in its stimulus measures by the end of the year.

Thursday’s slump was the third this week and the most since July, as sentiment suffering a triple hit from renewed fears about the economic effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19, talk of tapering and the likelihood of further action by market regulators in China...