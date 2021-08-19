Market data — August 19 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Landslide election of Hakainde Hichilema brings fresh hope for solutions to problems of the country’s own making
She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
Maape takes over from interim premier Job Mokgoro who is yet to resign
Largest US cryptocurrency exchange enters a crowded field in Japan with offering exclusive to MUFG account holders
Economists do not expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future
The real issue facing ferrochrome producers is sharp increases in the cost of power, which the tax doesn’t address, lobby group says
G7 foreign ministers call for a united international response to prevent the crisis worsening
Coach names 31-man squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana
Covid-19 pandemic leads to the Kyalami event being cancelled for the second successive year
