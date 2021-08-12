Markets JSE slips from highs as China imposes more regulations Areas in which China will work on laws include national security, technological innovation and anti-monopoly practices BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as good US inflation data contended with the spread of China’s regulatory crackdown to other sectors.

The all share is likely to end a three-day winning streak, sinking from the record high reached on Wednesday as markets cheered US inflation data and progress on the infrastructure bill...