JSE slips from highs as China imposes more regulations
Areas in which China will work on laws include national security, technological innovation and anti-monopoly practices
12 August 2021 - 12:04
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as good US inflation data contended with the spread of China’s regulatory crackdown to other sectors.
The all share is likely to end a three-day winning streak, sinking from the record high reached on Wednesday as markets cheered US inflation data and progress on the infrastructure bill...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now