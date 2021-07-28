Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is inflation

Christian Gattiker, head of research at Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer talks about the market outlook for the remaining part of 2021 highlighting investment trends.

How do you think 2021 has fared so far? Were there any unexpected turn of events with regards to markets?

The year so far has turned out to be quite the recovery year we expected it to be. That said, the speed at which markets were pricing in these scenarios, especially the higher growth/inflation mix, was quite breathtaking, particularly in Q1 bond yields for 10-year treasuries doubled within a few weeks. That was quite spectacular when you consider what this triggered in the investment styles attached to it. A sharp recovery of value, cyclicals and small-cap stocks ensued. On the political front, the biggest surprise was that the Democrats won control over Congress and gave them a lot more traction to kick-start the US economy.

What is your outlook for the remaining part of the year?

We think many of the topics raised above remain in place. So there'll be further recovery particularly in the US and Europe but also elsewhere. From an industrial standpoint, the momentum (acceleration) of the industrial cycle has probably peaked in H1 2021 but industrial production will remain supportive as supply chains have to heal and inventories have to be filled in a post-pandemic world. Finally, the biggest wild card is inflation. There the recent surge is unlikely to be repeated, yet the upward pressure may persist until year-end as pandemic-related shortages is likely to take time to be filled.

Given the global vaccination drive, is there a specific asset class that will perform better than others?

An acceleration in the vaccination drive is generally friendly for risk-assets as the economic downside risks abate. So far, this has been to the benefit of China and Western developed markets, especially in equities and there to the segments outlined above such as value, cyclicals and small-caps.